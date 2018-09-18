Craftacula At The Alliance Public Library

The Alliance Public Library invites patrons to come celebrate fall with a weeklong Craftacula event. The first week of October will feature a different Halloween or fall craft from 4:00 to 5:00 Monday through Thursday and 2:30 to 4:00 on Friday, for children, adults, and families. Space is limited, so participants are encouraged to sign up early. Examples of each craft are available on the library’s website, http://libraries.ne.gov/alliance.

The Children/family crafts are designed for school-aged children and above; younger children will likely need the help of an adult or older child. Adult crafts are open to anyone 18 and older.

Monday, October 1st kicks off the week with a craft open to everyone. We will paper mache high-heeled shoes on Monday, then paint and embellish them on Thursday to create fun witch’s shoes for Halloween decorations. There is no separate adult craft on this day.

On Tuesday, adults will create fabric wreaths made with wire clothes hangers and fabric scraps in meeting room C, while children will create ghost cloches and glitter pumpkins from household items such as 2-liter pop bottles and tissue paper.

Wednesday, October 3, the adults will create decorative pumpkins from upcycled sweaters and added embellishments for stems and leaves and the children’s craft is origami bookmarks. On Thursday, October 4, those who started the witch’s shoes on Monday will finish them.

On Friday, October 5 the crafts will run from 2:30 p.m. until 4 pm. Adults will create a seasonal decoration with a wine bottle, ribbon, and flowers, while the kids will decorate canvas trick or treat bags.

On Tuesday, October 9, adults are invited to make Autumn/Halloween Trees with Carolyn Marlat at 5:00 p.m. There is a $15 fee for this craft.

All other adult crafts are $5 each and participants are asked to register and pay by Wednesday, September 26 at the circulation desk. The children’s crafts are free except for the trick or treat bags, which are $5. Space is limited, so participants are encouraged to sign up in advance to ensure a spot.