According to Chadron E911 Director Tony D.J. Serbousek, “The Chadron Police Department is looking for a Black 2005 Chevrolet Equinox with Nebraska plates 61B552 that was stolen from Gordon on Monday. An investigation has led officers to believe the vehicle may possibly be in the Chadron area at the moment. If located, please contact the Chadron Police Department or nearest law enforcement agency immediately. Do not approach the vehicle or driver.”