CPD Reminds Residents About Click It or Ticket

From Monday May 21, 2018 to Sunday June 3, 2018 the Chadron Police Department is participating in the Nebraska Officer of Highway Safety (NOHS) Click it or Ticket (CIOT) mobilization. The Chadron Police Department recently received a grant from the NOHS for the mobilization. The $1,400.00 grant will provide nine officers and three dispatchers 48 Hours in the 14 day enforcement period.

STATISTICS: According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), nearly half (48%) of the passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in 2016 were unrestrained. At night from 6 p.m. to 5:59 a.m., that number soared to 56 percent of those killed. That’s why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign is nighttime enforcement. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night.

Purpose: Law enforcement agencies will join forces to provide increased seat belt enforcement at State borders, sending a zero-tolerance message to the public: Driving or riding unbuckled will result in a ticket, no matter what State. Seat belt use is the single most effective way to survive a crash. The goal of this campaign is to reduce traffic fatalities and save lives.

The Border to Border (B2B) program will kick off the annual 2-week CIOT national seat belt campaign, which runs through the Memorial Day holiday. B2B aims to increase both public awareness, and law enforcement participation by coordinating a synchronized, national highly visible seat belt enforcement operation and by providing seat belt fact sheets for drivers at heavily traveled highly visible State border checkpoints. It is the cross-jurisdictional collaboration by law enforcement between States that is the pillar of success of the B2B program.

NHTSA will use B2B to kick off the May 2018 Seat Belt Mobilization, which will include a 4-hour enforcement crackdown between 4 and 8 p.m. on May 21. The operation will include both interstates and local roadways, and NHTSA is asking all of the States to participate this year.

Past Success: Border to Border (B2B) does work.

The B2B program has yielded results that speak to the collaboration of the local law enforcement offices: During the 2017 B2B program, participating law enforcement offices issued citations for 5,695 seat belt and child safety seat violations, as well as 14,619 citations for other traffic infractions. The B2B program was covered by 59 television news stories, 68 radio spots, and 197 newspaper stories, underscoring the importance of seat belt safety awareness.

The Chadron Police Department believes that the use of safety belts promotes safety and responsibility in the community. Not using a safety belt can be the last mistake that you ever make. Buckling up can not only save your life, but also save yourself from fines or injury.

The Chadron Police Department will step up enforcement by conduction as many traffic stops and making as many contact as possible during all hours of the day and night during the grant period in the City of Chadron. The Chadron Police Department firmly believes that if you wear your safety belt and insure that everyone in your vehicle is buckled up, there is a much greater chance that they will be safe, should a collision occur.

If the public has any questions regarding the use of seat belts or the child restraint systems they can stop by the Chadron Police Department located at 125 Main St. Chadron or call (308) 432-0510

