CPD Reminds Citizens To Yield To Approaching Or Parked Emergency Vehicles

Every day, fire fighters, law enforcement officers, paramedics and other emergency personnel respond to calls for help. Emergency personnel are trained on the proper way to respond to calls for help utilizing their emergency lighting and siren and you, as a citizen, can help us make our response of a fire apparatus, ambulance, and law enforcement vehicles safer.

Nebraska Law requires the driver of any vehicle to yield the right-of-way to any approaching authorized emergency vehicle, which is using its proper audible and visual signs. What this means is the driver shall immediately drive to a position as close to the right-hand edge of the roadway, clear of any intersections, and shall stop their vehicle and remain there until all the emergency vehicles have passed. Pedestrians shall also yield the right-of-way.

Nebraska Law also requires the driver of any vehicle approaching or passing a stopped authorized emergency vehicle or road assistance vehicle to proceed with due care and caution by moving into a lane, at least one moving lane apart from the authorized emergency vehicle or road assistance vehicle, unless directed by a law enforcement officer. If you cannot move over due to weather conditions, road conditions or other traffic or pedestrians then you shall reduce your speed to a speed that is safe and then proceed with due care and caution past the authorized emergency personnel, emergency vehicle or road assistance vehicle.

“Chief Lordino and I agree that many drivers are not reacting safely when an emergency vehicle approaches. From the cab of a fire engine, our fire fighters have witnessed drivers not reacting quickly enough or not yielding properly when a fire truck or ambulance approaches rather than pulling over to the right side of the road and clear of any intersections or driveway approaches,” says Fire Chief Jack Rhembrandt

It is important to remember that the reason an emergency vehicle is using its lights and siren is because someone has an emergency and has placed a call for help. The call could be for a person having a heart attack, a fire in a home or business or a police or fire emergency.

“These laws are intended to help protect and establish a safety zone for our responding law enforcement, firefighters, and other emergency personnel, including our public works and utility workers. We plan on taking a stronger stance on enforcing these laws to protect the men and women that respond to emergencies every day,” says Chief Tim Lordino.

We need your help. So the next time you are driving and see an emergency vehicle approaching, “Give Us a Brake!” Help us get there faster by pulling over to the right and bringing your vehicle to a complete stop. If we are stopped on the side of the road, “Slow Down and Move Over.” This will help make our job safer.