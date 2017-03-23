CPD Reminds Citizens Of Spring / Summer Flora -Relevant City Ordinances

Spring is here and the Chadron Police Department would like to request your assistance, again this year, in maintaining Weeds in lots and yards per City Ordinances §11-304, §11-305 and §11-307, as well as Overhanging Branches and Curb Lines per City Ordinances §13-114 and §13-119. We offer this friendly remember to mow, trim or spray your property or properties, and to trim branches encroaching on sidewalks, alleys and roadways early and on a regularly basis.

The City of Chadron realizes that at times it is difficult to trim around some corners or obstacles in yards or on other property every week, whether that be from lack of trimming equipment, time or other factors, to that end we primarily focus on the majority of the yard for enforcement of City Ordinance §11-304. While any growth in excess of twelve inches is enforceable by City Ordinance, I trust that pride in our community and cooperation with current City Ordinances will prevent necessary enforcement of excessive growth left for extended periods of time. Additionally lots designated for haying will be responsible for trimming of areas not affected by haying; signs, utilities, trees, etc. must be trimmed as well maintaining a five (5) foot mowed perimeter around the edge of each field.

Low hanging branches or excessive growth of bushes or trees, specifically in alleyways are a hazard to our waste management personnel and their equipment and can cause vision obstructions. For our residents who may be unable to trim branches, trees or bushes, or may have difficulty mowing their lawn, due to scheduling or health issues, I am able to provide contact information for reasonable, fee-based, options available to accomplish these tasks, both on a one-time or scheduled basis.

For questions or comments regarding City Ordinances presented in this article or those regarding Animal Control or Abandoned Vehicles, please contact Mark Cloyd, Special Services Officer, at the Chadron Police Department at (308) 432-0510.