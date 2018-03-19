CPD Reminds Citizens Of Severe Weather Week, How To Be Safe

The week of March 26-30, 2018 has been designated as Severe Weather Awareness Week. Severe weather season is almost upon us and according to National Weather Service statistics, tornados can and have been reported in almost every month of the year in Nebraska. On June 13th last year, a tornadic outbreak brought over a dozen reports of a tornado across our area. The likelihood of tornados dramatically increases during the months of May, June and July. Nebraska as a whole ranks 5th in the nation for the number of tornados. While Northwest Nebraska residents may not see as many tornados as other parts of Nebraska; tornados are possible here, especially during these months. Therefore, it is important residents have a plan and know what to do in the event of a tornado warning.

In conjunction with the National Weather Service Office in Cheyenne, WY, the Chadron Police Department will be participating in a test tornado drill on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. The drill will begin with a Tornado Watch to be issued at 9 AM and then a Tornado Warning will be issued by the National Weather Service at 9:30 AM. At that time, the Chadron Police Department 911 Center will activate warning sirens in the communities of Chadron, Crawford and Harrison. The sirens will sound a three (3) minute steady tone.

Businesses and residents are encouraged to participate in the drill. Businesses are encouraged to mark an interior room or basement as the designated tornado shelter. Place signs in an easily visible place for patrons to shelter should there be a tornado warning. Be informed, be prepared and know what to do during severe weather. Do not wait until severe weather actually occurs, plan ahead. Having a plan and knowing what to do ahead of time may save your life!

Safety reminders for severe weather:

Please DO NOT CALL 911 to ask why the sirens are sounding. If you have a phone (almost everyone does) please sign up for Code Red. Chadron, Crawford and Harrison, as well as both Dawes and Sioux Counties use code Red for all public notifications. Your phone does not need to be a cell phone, land lines will work too. It is not just for Tornado Watches and Warnings, but will also notify you of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Flash Flood Warnings.

Code Red is a free service; to sign up, go to the City of Chadron website at, http://www.chadron-nebraska.com . At the bottom of the home page is a quick-link that will take you to the Code Red website. Complete the registration there and register all your phone numbers, up to four (4) per account. You can also register your email address and have text messages sent to your cellular phones. Hearing impaired people can register to get messages on a TTY device. In the event you do not have web access, contact the Chadron Police Department 911 Center during business hours (308-432-0510) and we can assist you with signing up.

Smartphone users can download the free Code Red app for both Android and IPhone. You can configure this app to give you every type of weather notification available, and it will use your current location to warn you of hazardous weather wherever you are.

Another way of receiving severe weather alerts is to have a NOAA All Hazards radio on hand. These radios sound an alert when a warning is issued for the area. There is a full time narrative of the current weather and warnings, as well as discussion of the forecast. These are useful for the latest weather; rain or shine.

Know the sound of the siren that is used to warn the public of a tornado warning. Remember warning sirens are designed to notify people of an emergency call, of severe weather, or a disaster who are outside. Here is a description of the emergency warning signals:

15-45 second two-tone or “hi-lo” is a Rescue Call 15-45 second rising and falling sound is a Fire Call 3 minute continuous steady sound is a Tornado 3 minute rising and falling sound is a Disaster



The sirens may not always be heard by people who are inside a home or other building or live outside of Chadron, Crawford and Harrison. Instead, rely on Code Red, local radio stations and an NOAA All Hazards radio for your emergency notifications.