CPD Reminds Citizens About Removing Recreational Vehicles

The end of summer is closing fast, and with that we would like to remind all of our Chadron community members that City Ordinance §16-308 Recreational vehicles; storage was changed in December of 2016 in an effort to keep our roadways clear of trailers during the winter making snow removal easier.

We are once again asking our residents to assist in these efforts by removing the below listed vehicle types from City streets by November 1st through 31 March of each year.

The following vehicle types are affected by City Ordinance §16-308:

Any motor vehicle or trailer designed and used as a travel trailer, camper, motor home, tent trailer, boat trailer, ATV/UTV trailer, snowmobile trailer, camping trailer, cargo trailer, trailer of any kind, or bus.

If you would like a complete copy of the City of Chadron City Ordinance(s) contact Special Services Officer, Mark Cloyd.

Please contact, Mark Cloyd, Special Services Officer, at the Chadron Police Department at (308) 432-0510 or by e-mail at mcloyd@chadronpd.com