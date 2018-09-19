CPD Release “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose” DUI Grant Results

The Chadron Police Department participated in the statewide “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose” grant from August 17 to September 3. The grant provided the department opportunity for overtime shifts focusing on impaired driving enforcement. The Chadron Police Department was awarded $1,400 which provided overtime shifts for 9 officers and 3 dispatchers over the course of the 18 day grant.

Chadron officers were able to make approximately 100 traffic contacts during the grant, in which 165 traffic violations were addressed, which included:

– 1 driving under the influence arrest, over .15 BAC

– 2 license suspension violations

– 3 stops resulting in narcotic violations

– 1 Minor in possession of tobacco

The most common reason for the traffic contact was a speeding violation, accounting for 79 of the contacts. Nearly every contact during the grant enforcement period was with a sober driver and most stops resulted in warnings.