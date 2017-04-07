CPD: Pitbull Dogs Attack Chadron Woman

On Friday, April 7, 2017, the Chadron Police Department received call from a reporting party advising a pack of Pitbull dogs attacked a woman at the intersection of West Second Street and Oak Street. Officer DeBock, Sgt. Chrisman and Lt. Hickstein responded to the area. Officer DeBock was the first officer on scene and encountered 5 Pitbull dogs chasing the reporting party. The reporting party got into a truck for safety. The 5 dogs split, with 2 of them heading south on Oak Street. The other 3 dogs observed Officer DeBock and ran towards his location. Sgt. Chrisman and Lt. Hickstein arrived on scene. The 3 Pitbull’s charged at the officers’ multiple times causing Officer DeBock to deploy his Taser on one of the animals, striking it and making it run off. The dogs grouped back up on the 200 block of Oak Street and officers formed a perimeter to keep the dogs in a containment area.

Local Veterinarian, Dr. Gamby was contacted along with White River Feed owner, Cody Brooks for use of a tranquilizer gun and the drugs needed to use in the tranquilizer gun. With their assistance, 3 of the 5 dogs were tranquilized causing all but 1 of them to break a window and run into the basement of a residence, believed at the time, and later confirmed to be the dogs home. Once the dogs were in the house officers barricaded the broken window, trapping the dogs inside. The dog who did not go inside the house received affects from the tranquilizer dart and was captured without harm to the animal. The owners of the 5 dogs was eventually contacted and brought back to the residence. All 5 dogs were taken to the Panhandle Veterinary Clinic, where they are being quarantined per City of Chadron ordinance.

The woman who was attacked by the 5 dogs was taken to the Chadron Community Hospital. She is currently receiving treatment for numerous injuries to various regions of the body due to the attack.

An interview with the reporting party was completed as part of the investigation. Through this interview, it was learned he observed the 5 Pitbull dogs took the victim to the ground and attacked her together, bringing her onto her back. He responded by getting out of his truck and spraying the 5 dogs with pepper spray, which assisted in ending the attack. The dogs then chased the reporting party himself, but he escaped without getting bit. We would like to thank the reporting party for his actions, as we believe he may have very well saved the life of the victim through his actions.

The owner of the dogs, 35-year-old Benjamin Harvey, was issued a citation for 5 counts of Dog At Large, 5 counts of not having city animal licenses with 3 not having immunization shots, and violation of the kennel license ordinance for having more than 3 dogs on premise.

The Chadron Police Department was assisted by the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office. A special thanks to the efforts of Dr. Gamy of the Panhandle Veterinary Clinic and to Cody Brooks of White River Feed.