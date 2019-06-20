Cowboys plan boycott of Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo over format changes

Some rodeo circuit cowboys say they will boycott this year’s Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo because of the new, tournament style format the “Daddy of ’em All” adopted in roping and steer wrestling events.

Under the new format, slack will now become a qualifying round to make it into the rodeo performances in steer roping, tie-down roping, team roping and steer wrestling. Each performance will see event winners and money paid out, and the contestants will start with a clean slate in the finals.

Tie-down roper Hunter Herrin of Apache, Oklahoma, tells KGAB-AM the change means cowboys will compete more for less money.

Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Chairman Chad Mathews says tells the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the new format means a better spectator experience and payouts to more contestants.