Court Upholds Dismissal Of Lawsuit In Detention Case

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit by a Papillion man who says he was unlawfully detained and wrongly treated as an illegal immigrant by Sarpy County officials.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday agreed with a lower federal court that Ramon Mendoza’s constitutional rights were not violated.

Mendoza sued the Sarpy County sheriff, jail staff and a federal immigration agent for being jailed in March 2010 after he was pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy for a traffic infraction.

Mendoza is a naturalized U.S. citizen from Mexico, but was held for days on suspicion of being in the country illegally.