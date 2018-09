LYNCH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in their northern Nebraska home.

57-year-old Brenda Wickersham and her husband, 65-year-old Darold Wickersham, were shot to death in their home in Lynch. Authorities suspect a murder-suicide occurred Thursday.

Boyd County Attorney Tom Herzog says no other information will be released until autopsy results have been obtained.