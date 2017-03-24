Couple Caught In Wyoming With 48 Pounds Of Marijuana

RAWLINS, Wyo. (AP) — Southern Wyoming police say a couple arrested in possession of 48 pounds of marijuana purchased in Oregon was planning on selling it in Indiana.

59-year-old Michael Ellet and 24-year-old Monica Milliner from Marion, Indiana, each face charges of felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and conspiracy to deliver marijuana.

Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper David Chatfield says he initially stopped the pair on Monday for travelling 78 mph in a 75 mph zone but later noticed the driver, Ellet, smelled like marijuana. Chatfield says after talking with the pair, he had his K9 search the vehicle for drugs which they found in the trunk.

Along with the marijuana, police also found marijuana edibles, credit cards, cell phones and miscellaneous paperwork.