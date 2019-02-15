Couple arrested in Chadron for domestic violence and false reporting

CHADRON — A Chadron couple has been arrested for domestic violence and false reporting.

On Tuesday night, officers with the Chadron Police Department responded to a Chadron area apartment building for the report of a domestic disturbance, said Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino.



According to Lordino, officers learned that a suspect identified as 32-year-old Charles Little, from Grand Junction, Colo., had fled the scene before officers arrived. Initial investigation led the Chadron Police Department to suspect Little of a violent domestic assault, possibly with a weapon, causing bodily injury as well as violating a protection order.

Little was also wanted on Colorado arrest warrants for felony charges of sexual assault, violating bond conditions, failure to appear for felony charges, and other misdemeanors, said Chadron Police.

According to Lordino, “On Thursday, Feb. 14, the Chadron Police Department was attempting to locate Little when they received a tip from a citizen that he had been in the Chadron Public Library recently. Officers responded to the library and located Little inside. He was taken into custody without incident.”

Charles Little is being held in the Dawes County jail for the following offenses: terroristic threats (Class IIIA felony), domestic assault (Class I misdemeanor), violation of a protection order (Class I misdemeanor), and criminal mischief (misdemeanor). Little is also being held for his two arrest warrants out of Grand Junction for the offenses of felony sexual assault, felony violation of bond conditions, misdemeanor assault, and felony failure to appear. Little’s bond is set at 10 percent of $100,000.

Chadron Police also arrested 34-year-old Angela A. Martell of Chadron in conjunction with the Little investigation for domestic assault, Lordino said. Officers reportedly learned Martell was aware of Little being wanted on arrest warrants out of Colorado and provided false information to responding officers at the time of the initial domestic violence call Tuesday.

On Thursday, Martell again allegedly provided false information about Little’s whereabouts. Both Little and Martell were located at the Chadron Public Library.

Martell was arrested and booked into the Dawes County jail for misdemeanor false reporting and is being held on 10 percent of $10,000 cash bond.