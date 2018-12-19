County attorney says woman died in trailer home blaze

LODGEPOLE, Neb. (AP) — A county attorney says a fire in a trailer home killed a woman in the southern Nebraska Panhandle.

Firefighters were dispatched early Monday morning to battle the Lodgepole blaze. Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub says the body of 70-year-old Sandra Reichman was found inside the home after the fire. He says she was also known as Sandra Grabowski.

Schaub says an autopsy showed the woman died of heat and smoke inhalation.

Investigators say a space heater started the fire in the living room.