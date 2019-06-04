Counterfeit money, marijuana, THC edibles found during traffic stop in western Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested two people and seized approximately $18,000 in counterfeit currency, as well as marijuana and THC products during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Hershey.

The traffic stop occurred at approximately 1:40 a.m. Friday, May 31, when a trooper observed an eastbound 2019 Hyundai Tucson speeding near mile marker 168. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Troopers searched the vehicle and discovered four pounds of marijuana, 51 THC edibles, and a large amount of currency. Further investigation has revealed that the currency included approximately $18,000 in counterfeit 100 dollars bills and $2,000 in actual currency.

The driver, Lamecia Merchant, 41, and passenger, Lawrence Hawkins, 28, both of Green Bay, Wisconsin, were arrested for unlawful circulation of a financial transaction device, possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession of a controlled substance, no drug tax stamp, and possession of drug money. Both were lodged in Lincoln County Jail.