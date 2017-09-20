Council Talks About Vaults On South Side Of Newberry’s, Full Audio



The Alliance City Council met on Tuesday night at 7pm to introduce a good number of new City of Alliance employees. Clint Fankhauser is the new Landfill Baler Operator, Ty Withington will be a Meter Reader, Enrique Rodriquez will help keep the community safe as a Police Officer, and Linda Shannon will be a Community Services Clerk.

Council also had a request from Melanie and Jared Mann, the owners of Newberry’s in downtown Alliance. Mann’s are requesting the City assist in the remediation of the vaults located on the south side of their building. These are the underground vaults located at 4th Street and Box Butte Avenue. Mann’s met with the Community Redevelopment Authority at their last meeting regarding this matter. You can hear the full audio of their discussion below.

An ordinance for Alliance Lodging LLC Final Plat was removed from this meeting. Council also talked about a special designated liquor license from the Hemingford American Legion Post 9. They would like to serve alcohol for a wedding reception at the Alliance Masonic Temple in late October. Council spoke with a member of this party about some issues they brought up. This item was approved.

There was a resolution for the City Council Contingency Funds. Staff is requesting the use of $25,000 from that fund. There was another resolution for the Alliance Airport Runway Rehabilitation state grant, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Berggren Plan Agreement and Addendum.