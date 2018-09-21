Council Member Wants To Recall City Of York Mayor

YORK, Neb. (AP) — A city of York council member has filed a recall action against the city’s mayor.

The York News-Times reports that Diane Wolfe filed the petition affidavit Wednesday with the York County clerk’s office. In it she says Mayor Orval Stahr has broken the trust of the city department heads and is “neglectful of York’s best interests.”

Stahr said Thursday that her accusations are untrue and that he doesn’t intend to change or resign.

He has 20 days to provide a defense statement for the petitions. Then Wolfe has 30 days to obtain at least 1,150 signatures to place the question on a ballot.

Stahr says he hopes that if enough signatures were obtained, the item would be placed on the Nov. 6 ballot instead of requiring a special election.