Council Introduces New Alliance Police Officer, Full Audio

The Alliance City Council met on Tuesday night to discuss a shorter agenda full of public hearings. Council introduced new employees including Dani Campbell as Police Officer, and Michelle Brungard as a Meter Reader.

There was a rezoning request, a public hearing on a final plat, and annexation for Lee and Elizabeth Fritzler. Their new property will hold Red Beard Garage and Towing approximately 300 feet south of the intersection of Cody Avenue and Kansas Street.

A first reading was held on the electric primary metering, a second reading on the solid waste rate revision, and a third reading on the appropriation budget. Council also talked about the additional 1% fur budgeted restricted funds and property tax approval.

Dave’s Pharmacy made an application for the use of LB840 funding to assist with their new pharmacy business. To hear full audio from Alliance City Council click the play button below.