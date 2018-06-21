Council Discusses Changing 3rd Street To A Three-Lane Option, Alliance Sales Tax Renewal (Audio)

The Alliance City Council met on Tuesday night to discuss a very large agenda. There was a public hearing for a liquor license for The Gathering Spot, which was approved. Council also talked about a special events request for the Alliance Disc Golf Committee to hold a “Trilogy Challenge at the Prairie” at the Rolling Prairie Disc Golf Course in Alliance on July 14th from 8am to 2pm. Director of the tournament Robert Cerv passed along before the meeting that he understands a Certificate of Liability Insurance is needed to host the tournament. There was another request for the Class of 1988 to Host a Reunion in Central Park. Class representative Natalie Miller passed along that they will conducting many Olympic type games, and events. Miller has discussed plans with Cultural and Leisure Services Director Shana Brown. Both special events requests were approved.

Council talked about a modification to drug testing policies and was approved. Box Butte Development Corporation Support Agreement was approved with a new added annual payment of $75,000 for promotions of the City, its amenities, and events. There was also a resolution for the City to purchase an airport snow blower.

There was many discussions during Council on the Alliance Sales Tax Renewal, 3rd Street Overlay Project, and Alliance Public Schools Track. The City of Alliance currently has sales tax at 1.5% with 20% of general fund revenues derived from City sales tax. The sales tax will be on the November 2018 ballot for renewal and if eliminated the City would have to seek different options.

District 5 Engineer with the Nebraska Department of Transportation Doug Hoevet provided two estimates for the 3rd Street Overlay project that outlines the four-lane option and a three-lane option. Construction will be from the West overpass on 3rd Street to near Sunset Hotel.

The Alliance Public Schools District is in the process of replacing the track and other concrete surfaces on track property. The new track surface will not fit in the footprint of the old track and the School District has requested the City Council vacate the south 8 feet of the right-of-way for East 14th Street, with ownership of said vacated portion be transferred to the adjacent property owner. Construction drawings intend to pave the new track over an existing 10” sanitary sewer main and City Staff along with the School District are concerned if the sewer main were to fail, it would require demolition of the new track. Council received a packet proposed of three possible solutions. You can hear full Council audio below