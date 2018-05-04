Council Discusses Box Butte Avenue Sidewalk Brick Correction Options, Full Audio

The Alliance City Council met on Tuesday night to discuss a decent sized agenda. There was a public hearing for a conditional use permit for Lawrence and Carol Bennet. The Bennet’s would like to install an irrigation well for a barn, greenhouse, and stock tank for the property addressed as 304 Agate Street.

The City of Alliance will authorize the renewal of the Rodeo Grounds Lease Agreement for property located at the Alliance Municipal Airport with the Alliance Chamber of Commerce. The lease is for a one-year period and will automatically renew each year for five years.

Many resolutions were spoke about including a policy for the commercial uses of public and park areas in Alliance. Staff has been working on a policy for when and how the City will allow the use of public and park areas to be utilized for commercial purposes. You can hear more about that in the audio below

There was a discussion on a sidewalk/brick inlay issue within the Alliance Streetscape Project between 2nd Street and 5th Street. Council discussed several options for consideration to help fix the problems. Alliance City Manager Rick Kuckkahn said there will be a temporary fix this summer.

Finance Director Randy Waggener presented the Second Quarter Financial Statements. The City of Alliance also accepted the resignation of Kathy Lybarger from the Museum Board. Mrs. Lybarger is relocating outside the community.