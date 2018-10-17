Council Approves Veterans Parade In Downtown Alliance (Full Audio)

The Alliance City Council met on Tuesday night and announced many new city employees including: Kystin Schleicher as Meter Reader, Denice Phillips as Utility Officer Account Clerk, Alysha Gunn, Katelyn Gomez, and Shawna Banks as Library Pages.

Council approved a request from the American Legion Post 7 and a Veterans Service Officer to conduct a Veterans’ Day Parade to honor veterans. The parade will be November 10th at 11am. Line-up will take place at 14th Street and Box Butte Avenue beginning at 10:30am. The parade will proceed south on Box Butte Avenue ending at 4th street.

Council also approved a special designated liquor license for Allo Communicatons to serve alcohol in their facility on 3rd street. The event will be an After Business Hours Open House on November 15th between 5pm and 7pm. The Gathering Spot will be catering this event.

The Alliance Golf Course will be getting a fairway motor in the amount of $67,000. The purchase includes a $4,800 trade-in allowance for their Jacobsen mower. Council also renegotiated the Panhandle Men’s Club Contract for the golf club building. You can hear full council audio below.