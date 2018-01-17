Council Approves Scooters Coffee With Five Votes (Audio)

The Alliance City Council met Tuesday night at 7pm and discussed a few proclamations for Lutheran and Catholic Schools week. Lutheran Schools week is Jan. 21st – 27th, and Catholic Schools week is Jan. 28th – Feb. 3rd.

Council agreed to move resolution No. 18-08 to the front of the agenda with a donation acceptance from WESTCO and Land O’ Lakes Foundation to the Alliance Police Department. Both graciously offered the funding to purchase WatchGuard Body Cameras for the APD. The value of this donation is $12,000.

Council also approved new fishing regulations at Laing Lake. This will require individuals 16 years of age or older to catch and release only. Anyone under 16 years of age will be allowed a bag limit in compliance with statewide regulations.

A new business will be coming to Highway 385 between the Alliance McDonald’s and American Inn. Council held a public hearing with multiple residents and business owners voicing their opinions with Scooters Coffee Drive-Thru. President of 1dash5 Enterprises LLC and owner of the Scottsbluff Scooters Coffee spoke to council about the benefits with moving this new business in the city. They will employee 18 citizens at this location. You can hear the full audio below.

The architect agreement for the public transit bus barn and Parks Maintenance Facility with Joseph R. Hewgley and Associates was denied. The contract amount was $185,800. The city of Alliance will re-look different avenues with this project.