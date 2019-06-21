Council approves redevelopment plan for Alliance 385 strip mall project

Panhandle Post

During Tuesday night’s Alliance City Council meeting, members approved a redevelopment plan for the Alliance 385 strip mall project.

The project will redevelop the current blighted area that sits directly west of the new Holiday Inn Express.

“The 385 strip mall project is part of the improvements that the company [Alliance 385, LLC] that purchased that area where the Holiday Inn is. It’s going to be either a three or four stall strip mall. They are looking to develop that for retail space,” Alliance City Manager Jeff Sprock said.

At this time, the city is not sure of anything moving into that space, but they do have prospects said Sprock. Everything is still in the works for the project.

“The City has gone ahead and approved a TIF (tax increment financing) for that. What that means is the tax increment that they would have experienced by developing that will be suspended for 15 years. Each year that increment will be used to offset the development of that property.”

This new strip mall will give the City of Alliance new options for retail space.

“It will also potentially bring some new businesses into town, which are needed with the closing of Shopko and Kmart,” Sprock added.

