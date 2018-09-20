Council Approves Pillars For The Park Engineer Request, Full Audio

The Alliance City Council met on Tuesday evening. Council approved a request from Tami Cox Swearingen of Pillars for the Park on selecting an engineer for the design of the Central Park Pillar Project. To date the Pillars for the Park Committee has raised $200 shy of $50,000. You can listen to the full City Council audio below.

The three readings of a rezoning request, final plat, and annexation request of Lee and Elizabeth Fritzler were waved and approved. A third reading on the solid waste rate revision was approved as well.

Western Potato Inc. made an application for the use of LB840 funding to assist them with expanding their business and construction of their new warehouse facilities. That was approved by council. The Alliance Police Department Ride A-Long Program proposed modifications and was approved.

Council also talked about a resolution as the City prepares for the next round of soliciting proposals from airline carries to provide Essential Air Service to Alliance. Staff is requesting the City enter into an agreement with Volaire Aviation Consulting (formerly Sixel Consulting Group). The last time this was done they were successful in obtaining proposals from four different carriers.

Council authorized the City to enter into a State Grant Agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division. It will accept State Funding for the Rehabilitation of Runway 8/26 for 2% of the project which equates to $55,494. The project is scheduled to be completed by next summer.

A resolution was approved to purchase a sewer camera and trailer. Council also approved buying a new street sweeper in the amount of $225,631 from Rose Equipment.