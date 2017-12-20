Council Approves New 18 Hole Disc Golf Course Re-Design At Laing Lake In Alliance



On Tuesday Evening the Alliance City Council met for their regular public meeting to discuss many items on the agenda including new employees to the City of Alliance. Brian Markowski will be a new Electric Journey Line Worker, and Codi Lashley and Ashley Mack will start as Public Safety Dispatchers.

Council welcomed in The Alliance Disc Golf Committee on Tuesday evening. The Alliance Disc Golf Committee requested that the City of Alliance expand and renovate the current nine hole Rolling Prairie Disc Golf Course located at Laing Lake Park. The current course was installed in 1998, and has seen no renovation since. The Committee will be fundraising for improvements, which is tentatively projected to cost around $18,000 to $22,000. They have received support from the Alliance Park and Tree Board, and the Alliance Parks Foundation for this project. Committee members include Eric Anderson, Robbie Cerv, Omar Escamilla, Evan Mehne, Marcus Hjersman, Ian Nelson, and Kalin Krohe. You can hear the full audio on this and other city council items below.

The United States Department of Transportation has revised the drug and alcohol testing regulations, which will become effective January 1st, 2018. The City of Alliance will have to update drug testing policies and their Employee Personnel Manual to new requirements. Council also talked about a resolution that will award the engineering services to Olsson Associates Inc. for an electric line rebuild. The line to be rebuilt is approximately three miles near the Alliance Municipal Airport.