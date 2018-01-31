Council Approves Downtown Lincoln Redevelopment Project

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lincoln City Council has approved a downtown redevelopment project that will include parking, retail, office space and apartments.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the council voted Monday evening for the $85 million City Centre proposal. A New York-based developer, Newman Development Group, will build on property now occupied by the Journal Star. Although the land is near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the 238 apartments will not be aimed at students.