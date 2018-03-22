Council Approves Aerial Sprayer Leases, Full Audio

The Alliance City Council members met on Tuesday night with a visit from a council member from Sidney, Wendall Gaston. Council approved a proclamation for National Volunteer Service Recognition Day on April 3rd.

Council also approved an aerial sprayer lease for Alliance resident Tony Peterson with Last Pass Aviation. Last Pass Aviation will be doing operations at the Alliance Municipal Airport. Council then went on to approve a lease agreement for Scott Aviation for their aerial spraying operations. The amendment provides for an additional area east of the Airport Maintenance Shop.

There was approval for a new policy at the Alliance Police Department. The new policy provides for the use of a translator service for the deaf and hard of hearing. This will be used when these type of people call the APD dispatch services. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. An amendment was approved to the current FOP Contract to provide On-Call Status for police officrs at the discretion of the Police Chief or his designee. This will be implemented due to the current police officer shortage.

The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center will be getting a new commercial display screen, which replaces the current failed projector system. The Museum Partners donated approximately $10,000.

A resolution was approved to update the swimming pool rates. These rates have not been updated since 2006. You can hear full city council audio below.