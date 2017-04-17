Could The World’s Longest Taco Line Record Be Broke In Chadron?

‘Construct the Record’ calls for volunteers

By Tena L. Cook, Marketing Coordinator

CHADRON – Years of planning to break the world’s longest taco line record will culminate Friday when CSC Dining Services attempts to “Construct the Record.” Tracy Shuck, director of CSC Dining Services, said the taco line will be surrounded by construction tape and employees will wear hard hats and bright green shirts to keep with the construction theme.

Dining Services employees, CSC students, faculty and staff and community volunteers will combine efforts to build a line of 2,017 softshell tacos in the Chicoine Center beginning about 5 p.m. Food preparation will begin in the main kitchen in the Student Center earlier that afternoon. The current record is 2,013 tacos was set by Next: Gen Ministries of Eagle, Idaho, in 2013.

Volunteers are encouraged to call CSC Dining Services at 308-432-6734 or email tshuck@csc.edu before Thursday at noon to participate. Volunteers and the public are invited to eat the free tacos after the completed taco line is verified by judges, examined by a health inspector and measured by a surveyor.

The Dining Room and Eagle Grille Food Court will be closed during the event. The taco line will be the evening meal, Shuck said.

Community members Jason Carnahan, Larry Yates, Tim Lordino and Brooke Smith are the official witnesses for the event.

Retail Manager for CSC Dining Services, Amber James, said she will receive the final word regarding the successfulness of the attempt about 8 to 10 weeks after the event.

Food vendors Reinhart, Mission Tortillas, Shamrock Foods and Howlin’ Coyote will donate the ingredients.