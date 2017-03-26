Cost Of Lincoln Beltway Project Jumps To $300M From $200M

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln officials are working to find an additional $20 million to pay for a major beltway around the city’s southern side because the cost estimate increased significantly.

The cost estimate for the project jumped from $200 million to $300 million in January after a major revision to the construction plans was made.

Most of the cost increase will be covered by state sales tax revenue earmarked for projects. But the city will need to come up with an additional $20 million.

Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler says he’s worried that coming up with the additional money will force the city to delay other road projects.