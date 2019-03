Sue Haberman of Hay Springs, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 At her home in Hay Springs, Nebraska. Sue was born on November 18, 1943 in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She was 75. No Services are being held. A memorial has been established for the Chadron Hospice. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron Nebraska, 69337.