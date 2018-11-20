Copeland powers Huskers past Missouri State, sets up contest against Texas Tech Tuesday

Isaac Copeland Jr. led four Huskers with 23 points, as No. 24 (coaches) Nebraska improved to 4-0 with an 85-62 victory over Missouri State in the Hall of Fame Classic Powered by ShotTracker.

Copeland hit 9-of-14 shots, including a pair of 3-pointers and added seven rebounds and four assists in posting his first 20-point game of the season and 10th of his collegiate career.

Glynn Watson Jr. added 16 points and four assists, while Isaiah Roby and Nana Akenten added 13 and 11 markers, respectively. Roby also had seven boards and four assists, while Akenten had a trip of 3-pointers in 18 minutes off the bench as Nebraska posted its fourth straight win by at least 20 points.

Nebraska shot 51 percent from the field, including 13 3-points, while blistering the nets at 59 percent after halftime to pull away down the stretch after the Bears kept it close for most of the first 30 minutes.

Missouri State got to 43-37 after a dunk by Obediah Church, but Nebraska rallied for seven straight points, the last coming off a steal and layup by Allen to make it 50-37 with 14:35 left.

The Bears (3-1) got to within 64-53 after a basket from Deandre Cook, but Nebraska used another 7-0 run to put the game out of reach, pushing the lead to 18, at 71-53 with 5:51 remaining.

Cook led MSU with 22 points, while Garred Dixon and Kabir Mohammed added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Nebraska got 10 first-half points apiece from Watson Jr. and Copeland Jr, as the Huskers took a 36-29 halftime lead.

The Huskers, who shot 44 percent from the half, led 15-12 after a Mohammed basket before the Huskers went on a run. Nebraska out-scored the Bears, 11-2, including seven straight from Copeland, to build its largest lead of the half at 26-14 with 5:54 left in the half.

Missouri State chipped away at the Husker lead, hitting four of five shots to pull to within 29-26 after a Cook 3-pointer to force a Husker timeout with 2:33 left in the half. Cook led MSU with 11 first-half points, as the Bears shot 38 percent but committed 11 turnovers that led to 16 Husker points.

The Huskers then ran off seven straight points, including 3-pointers from Watson and Thomas Allen, to stretch the lead to 10, at 36-26 with 53 seconds left in the half before Jarrod Dixon’s 3-pointer pulled Missouri State with seven at the break.

Nebraska will play Texas Tech, a 78-63 winner over USC, Tuesday at 6:30 MT on ESPN2 and on the Husker Sports Network.

Nebraska Postgame Notes

*-Nebraska has scored 80+ points in their first four games for the first time since the 1992-93 season.

*-The Huskers have won all four games by at least 23 points.

*-Isaac Copeland Jr. had his first 20-point game and 10th of his career, finishing with 23 points.

*-Thomas Allen has a career-high five steals, including four in the first half. His previous high was three against Southeastern Louisiana.

*-Nebraska has shot 50 percent or higher in three of its four games, while holding all four opponents under 42 percent.

*-Nebraska has blocked six or more shots in all four games.

*-Copeland and Watson have been in double figures in all four of the Huskers’ games.

*-Isaiah Roby’s four assists in a career high, topping his previous best of three.

*-James Palmer Jr. was held to eight points, the first time in 18 games he was held out of double figures.

*-With the win, Tim Miles tied Doc Sadler for fourth on NU’s career wins list with 101.