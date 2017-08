Cookie Jar and Cake Results At Box Butte Co. Fair

Cookie Jar and Cake Results:

Dali Del Toro Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cake (12-18) purple Champion Sr Auction Cake

Donna LeMunyan Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cake (12-18) blue

Cherokee Purviance Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cake (12-18) blue

Julia Wilson Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cake (12-18) purple Rs Champion Sr Auction Cake

Nicholas Waldron Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cake (8-11) purple Champion Jr Auction Cake

Madison Adam Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) purple Sr Best Workmanship

Lane Applegarth Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) purple

Shawna Banks Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) purple

Rasine Bolek Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) purple Senior Most Creative

Isaiah Bryner Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) purple Sr Best County Fair Theme

Shelbee Burke Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) blue

Shelby Carr Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) blue

Seth Clark Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) blue

Sophia Collett Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) blue

Jack Collins Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) purple

Braden Connor Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) purple Rs Champion Sr Cookie Jar

Tyler Cotton Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) blue

Courtney Cox Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) purple

Carli Cullan Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) purple

Luke Cullan Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) blue

Elizabeth Garza Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) blue

Madison Gibson Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) blue

Kelsey Horton Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) purple

Bailey Johnson Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) purple

Emmerae Korte Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) purple

Madison Korte Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) blue

Hayden McDonald Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) purple

RJ Riggs Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) blue

Sydney Riggs Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) purple

Braelyn Shrewsbury Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) purple

Trell Shrewsbury Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) blue

Mia Skinner Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) purple Champion Sr Cookie Jar

Daniel Steele Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) blue

Sarah Steele Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) purple

Kyler Thomas Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) blue

Logan Thompson Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) purple

Wyatt Walker Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) purple

Elijah Walters Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) blue

Ellicia Weare Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) blue

Haley Weare Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) blue

Shanna Weaver Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) purple

Sierra Banks Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple

Gattlen Bell Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple Jr Best Workmanship

Gavin Bell Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple

Catherine Bryner Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) blue

Jacob Bryner Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple

Ashley Carr Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple

Delaney Childers Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple

John Cotton Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) blue

Avery Davies Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple

Ameila Gibson Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple

Jett Herian Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple

Keagan Hitchcock Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple Champion Jr Cookie Jar

Emily Johnston Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple

Hailey Karell Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple Jr Most Creative

Katrina Karell Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) blue

Carlye Kresl Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple

Abigail LeMunyan Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple

Morgan LeMunyan Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple

Ryleigh Mashburn Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple Jr Best County Fair Theme

Ryggin Meyer Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) blue

Kail Miles Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) blue

Addisyn Muhr Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple

Garrett Myers Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple

Sutten Parkison Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple

Mollie Peterson Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple

Makenna Quick Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple

Jaelyn Rasmussen Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple Rs Champion Jr Cookie Jar

Brenna Schumacher Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple

Hadley Shrewsbury Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple

Joseph Steele Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple

Carson Thomas Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple

Emily Thompson Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple

Tate Thompson Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple Jr Best Use of Recycled Materials

Ayvrie Waldron Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) purple

Rozlyn Wills Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) blue