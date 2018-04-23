Controversial ending costs Rockies in bizarre game; Belt sets record with 21-pitch at-bat in Giants win

Nolan Arenado broke for home the moment Brandon Morrow’s bases-loaded pitch bounced to the backstop. Arenado wound up causing an unusual ending that left the Colorado Rockies with a painful loss.

Arenado was initially called safe and then was ruled out on a video review that ended a 9-7 win for the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. The game included diving catches in the outfield, sign stealing, a fan getting tackled on the infield and Cubs star Kris Bryant getting hit on the head by a pitch.

“It was a bizarre game,” Chicago manager Joe Maddon said. “I don’t think I’ve been out on the field that often without getting kicked off, ever. Fortunately nobody got hurt.”

Bryant left in the first inning after he was hit by a 96 mph pitch from German Marquez. The ball made a loud sound as it hit off the underside of the flap of Bryant’s helmet. Cubs spokesman Peter Chase said Bryant passed tests and had no sign of a concussion but had a cut over his left eye.

“I think KB’s fine,” Maddon said. “I have no idea until I’m spoken to by the doctors. I hope that’s the case.”

More than three hours later after Bryant was helped off the4 field, David Dahl’s two-out walk against Brandon Morrow loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth, and Morrow bounced an 0-2 slider that ricocheted off the mitt of catcher Willson Contreras.

he ball bounced to the third-base side of the plate, Contreras grabbed it after a rebound off the low, brick wall and threw a perfect strike to Morrow, who tagged Arenado on the right ankle as Arenado’s foot crossed the plate.

Umpire Cory Blaser signaled safe, but the call was reversed about 90 seconds later.

“Obviously, you got to be a hundred percent (sure) there,” Arenado said. “I didn’t think it was going to bounce off the wall that hard, but it did. Just kind of a bad play.”

An announced crowd of 40,137 that included many Cubs fans waited patiently for the ruling, and half of Coors Field erupted in cheers when the play was upheld.

“I knew he was out. It was almost like in slow motion,” said Morrow, who got his fourth save. “I set my glove right in front of the bag and watched him slide right into it.”

Tommy La Stella, Kyle Schwarber and Victor Caratini hit RBI singles later in the first off Marquez (1-2). Javier Baez’s seventh homer made it 4-0 in the second and Jason Heyward had a two-run single in the third for a 6-0 lead. Baez had three RBIs.

Jose Quintana (2-1) allowed four runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out seven, raising his big league total to 1,004.

Trevor Story hit a two-run triple in the third on a fly ball Heyward loss in the sun, and home runs on consecutive pitches by Charlie Blackmon and Arenado cut the Rockies’ deficit to 6-4 in the fifth. Each team scored three runs in the seventh.

OLD SCHOOL THEFT

Baez took exception to Colorado’s DJ LeMahieu trying to steal signs from second base in the third inning, so he blocked his view of the catcher.

“We’re always talking about this technological method of stealing signs — that was old school,” Maddon said. “They’re trying to give location or signs and Javy was blocking. I loved it. I’ve never seen that before.”

UP NEXT

Cubs: LHP Tyler Chatwood (0-3, 4.60) is to open a three-game series in Cleveland on Tuesday night.

Rockies: RHP Chad Bettis (3-0, 1.44) is on the mound when the Rockies start a three-game home series against San Diego on Monday night.

AROUND THE MAJORS

The Boston Red Sox have their first losing streak of the season following a 17-2 start. Khris Davis crushed a tiebreaking, three-run homer off David Price with two out in the eighth inning to send Oakland past the Bosox, 4-1. Davis had two hits and collected four RBIs for the Athletics, who are the only team to win a series from the Red Sox. Boston had won its first six series and took the opener at the Coliseum before Sean Manaea beat them with the first no-hitter of the season.

— Jose Ramirez homered twice and had three RBIs to counter Manny Machado’s two round-trippers as the Indians dumped the Orioles, 7-3. Corey Kluber allowed three runs and six hits in seven-plus innings to win his third consecutive start.

— The Yankees beat the Blue Jays for the third time in four games as rookie Miguel Andujar had a career-high four hits and Luis Severino pitched three-hit ball over seven innings of New York’s 5-1 victory. Didi Gregorius homered for the Yanks, but prized prospect Gleyber Torres went 0 for 4 in his big league debut.

— Jose Altuve hit a go-ahead single in a five-run seventh and Evan Gattis smacked his first homer of the year to support Lance McCullers Jr. in the Astros’ sixth consecutive win, 7-1 over the White Sox. McCullers gave up one run and eight hits over six innings in sending the White Sox to their seventh straight loss and 12th in 13 games.

— Nomar Mazara and Joey Gallo banged out fourth-inning homers and Martin Perez limited the Mariners to a pair of runs over six innings of the Rangers’ 7-4 victory against Seattle. Texas avoided a three-game sweep after the M’s got within 5-4 in the seventh on Mitch Haniger’s third homer in as many games, a two-run blast.

— Abraham Almonte launched a grand slam in the sixth inning and Mike Moustakas belted a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the seventh to power the Royals past the Tigers, 8-5. Kansas City earned a four-game split in Detroit by winning two of the last three following a nine-game losing streak.

— The Rays finished up a three-game sweep of the Twins as Carlos Gomez hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning of an 8-6 victory. Gomez was mired in a 2-for-38 slump before going deep following a single by CJ Cron.

— Brandon Belt homered and Johnny Cueto allowed two hits over six shutout innings as the Giants doubled up the Angels, 4-2. Belt and Jaime Barria were involved in a 21-pitch at-bat in the first inning, the longest since Major League Baseball began keeping such records in 1988.

— Patrick Corbin is 4-0 in five starts after fanning 11 over six innings of the Diamondbacks’ 4-2 victory against the Padres. Nick Ahmed’s two-run homer helped Arizona become the first team in 15 years to open a season with seven straight series wins.

— The Dodgers erased a 3-0 deficit in the sixth inning before Corey Seager’s sacrifice fly in the seventh gave Los Angeles a 4-3 win in the rubber match of its three-game set with the Nationals. Yasmani Grandal cut into Washington’s lead with a two-run double and scored on Cody Bellinger’s double later in the sixth.

— The Phillies beat the Pirates, 3-2 on Aaron Altherr’s RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning. Andrew Knapp tripled and scored the winning run to help Philadelphia complete its first four-game sweep of Pittsburgh in 24 years and pull within a half-game of the NL East lead.

— The Brewers completed a four-game sweep of the Marlins 4-2 as Christian Yelich slammed a two-run homer and Junior Guerra allowed an unearned run over five innings. Milwaukee has won six in a row to pull into a first-place tie with the Cardinals in the NL Central.

— St. Louis kept pace by getting homers from Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong in beating the Reds for the 11th straight time, 9-2. Mike Mikolas was reached for just one earned run and five hits over seven innings to drop the Reds to a major league-worst 3-18.

— The Mets and Braves were rained out in Atlanta, creating a split-doubleheader on May 28. It’s the 26th postponement of the season, the most related to weather through April since the commissioner’s officer started keeping records in 1986.