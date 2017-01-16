Connie Watson, 71, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in Cheyenne, WY.

The daughter of Halley and Mella “Mellie” (McMurtry) McKinney was born July 16, 1945 in Hastings, NE.

On October 14, 1968 she was united in marriage to William E. Watson in Gering, NE.

For many years Connie worked as a bookkeeper for Prairie States Feedlot, Gaines Steel Supply and Lewin Norco Grain Elevator in Alliance. She was also a member of the First Christian Church.

She is survived by her husband, Bill, her sons, James H. Watson of Minneapolis, MN and Ty (Jessica) Watson of Crawford, her grandchildren, Becky Watson, Tommy Watson, Jillian Brennan and Kiera Brennan. She is also survived by her sisters, Kay (Mike) Heimbuck of Foxfield, CO, Judy Duncan of Alliance and Susie (Dave) Nielsen of Alliance as well as nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jessica Watson.

Memorial services will be Wednesday, January 25 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel.

Memorials may be sent in care of the family at 900 Dakota Avenue, Alliance, NE 69301 for a future designation.

