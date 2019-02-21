Connie Lee Schumacher, 81

Connie Lee Schumacher died on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born November 25, 1937 to Percy A. Dyer and Rena F. (Dawson) Dyer in rural Box Butte County. She attended rural country schools and graduated from Hemingford High School in 1954.

On August 26, 1956 she married Keith Schumacher in Hemingford and they farmed together south of Hemingford.

She was a member of the Hemingford United Methodist Church where she was active in the UMW group. One of her favorite activities was being chairperson for the queens luncheon for the county fair. She enjoyed sewing clothes for herself and her family. She and Keith were very active in the Nebraska Flying Farmers and Ranchers organization. She served as chapter Queen as well as the newsletter editor. They traveled with the group for many years along with hosting several fly-ins and state conventions.

Connie is survived by her husband Keith, son, Martin (Tricia) Schumacher and daughter, Linda (Steve) Petersen, both of rural Hemingford, her grandchildren, Justin Schumacher of Chad, Africa, Jeff (Natasha) Schumacher of rural Hemingford, Joelle (Sean) Wacker of Shelby, NE, and Jaimee (Titus) Cline of Frederick, MD and her great-grandchildren, Brenna, Raegan, and Wyatt Schumacher, Rachel, Rebecca, Jacob, Elliot, and Theodore Wacker, and Adele and Elva Cline. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Keith.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, February 25 at 10:30 AM at Hemingford United Methodist Church. Pastor Esther Achi will officiate. Interment will be held at a later date. A luncheon will be held at the Westside Events Center at Alliance following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Hemingford United Methodist Church elevator fund.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.