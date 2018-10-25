Congressman Smith To Visit Chadron And Sidney

Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) will meet constituents of the Third District during mobile offices on Monday, October 29 in Chadron and Tuesday, October 30 in Sidney to discuss issues such as tax reform, trade, immigration, and the Farm Bill.

A mobile office allows constituents to meet directly with Congressman Smith about federal issues and take advantage of the services available through his office.

Smith will visit Chadron and Sidney at the following times and locations:

Monday, October 29

Dawes County Courthouse – Downstairs Courtroom

451 Main Street, Chadron

9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. MDT

Tuesday, October 30

Cheyenne County Courthouse – Commissioners Room

1000 10th Avenue, Sidney

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. MDT

For additional information, please contact Smith’s Scottsbluff office at (308) 633-6333.