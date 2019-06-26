Condon faces multiple felony drug charges after traffic stop

By SHAUN FRIEDRICHSEN

Alliance Times-Herald

A traffic stop on Highway 71 in Box Butte County led to multiple felony drug charges for Glenn Condon, 44, of Rapid City, South Dakota.

According to the Affidavit for Custody, on June 3 at 9:59 p.m., a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol initiated a traffic stop after he observed a vehicle traveling 79 miles per hour in a 65 MPH zone. During the stop, the trooper “observed marijuana informational magazines next to the passenger in the front seat.” The driver of the vehicle was identified as Glenn Condon.



The Affidavit states that Condon was unable to provide proof of insurance or registration for the vehicle. The trooper asked Condon to exit the vehicle and sit inside the patrol unit. While walking toward the rear of the vehicle, the trooper “shined his flashlight in the rear compartment and observed a large plastic bag of marijuana protruding from a black trash bag.”

Upon questioning, Condon told the trooper that there was approximately 4 pounds of marijuana. The trooper performed a pat down on Condon and located money in Condon’s pants. He also found a container with 26 Tramadol pills. The trooper noted in the Affidavit that “the container did not have a name depicting who the container was prescribed to.”

Condon was placed in the secure area of the patrol unit and the other passengers in the vehicle were asked to exit the vehicle. “Both passengers denied any knowledge of anything illegal in the vehicle.”

The trooper searched the vehicle and observed small plastic bags of marijuana in the center console, two large brown bags with “recreational dispensary type containers with marijuana and THC wax.”

While searching two backpacks, the trooper located drug paraphernalia and over an ounce of marijuana. “A juvenile backseat passenger advised the bags were hers.” Condon later told the trooper that he placed the items in the bags.

Upon searching the cargo trunk of the vehicle, he located five bags, each containing approximately one pound of marijuana, according to the Affidavit. The trooper “did not observe any drug stamps upon the marijuana.”

Locating another bag, the trooper searched it and found a digital scale and a “THC candy bar.” He also located a metal locking box “disguised to be a large book.” He opened the box and “observed what appeared to be a plastic bag with a white powdery, chalky substance,” which later field tested positive as cocaine. The bag contained three ounces of cocaine.

Searching the bag more, the trooper located a small handgun case containing a M1911 .45 caliber pistol loaded with eight bullets in the magazine. Dispatch advised that Condon was a convicted felon.

A total of $1,908 in cash was seized from the vehicle and from Condon. Condon was advised of his Miranda rights and he “advised all the drugs and gun belonged to him.”

Condon was taken to the Box Butte County Jail and the evidence was placed in storage at the Scottsbluff State Patrol Office.

A complaint filed against Condon charges him with possession of marijuana—more than one pound, a class 4 felony, possession of Tramadol with intent to deliver, a class 3A felony, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a class 1C felony, possession of money while violating Neb. Rev. Stat. 28-416, a class 4 felony, no drug tax stamp, a class 4 felony, distribution of marijuana, a class 2A felony, felon in possession of a deadly weapon, a class 1D felony, carrying a concealed weapon, a class 1 misdemeanor, unlawful acts relating to drugs, a class 3 misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction, speeding, an infraction, use of car to violate drug laws, and use of money to violate drug laws.

If he is found guilty, the class 1C felony carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, and the class 1D felony carries a mandatory minimum of three years in prison. The maximum for each of those offenses is 50 years.

Condon is set to make his first appearance in District Court later this month.