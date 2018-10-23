Con Marshall’s pre-season Chadron State basketball preview

Both Chadron State College basketball teams will provide the opportunity for fans to see a preview of coming attractions Friday afternoon/evening when they will host Gillette College in scrimmages in the Chicoine Center.

The women’s teams will meet at 4 o’clock and the men’s teams at 6.

Coaches Janet Raymer for the women and Houston Reed for the men are optimistic that their teams will be improved.

Both teams return a solid nucleus from last year and have added numerous new players who are expected to contribute immediately and provide additional depth. The women finished 6-22 and the men 3-25 a year ago.

Before the seasons officially open, the CSC men also will have an exhibition game on Thursday, Nov. 1 against Weber State in Ogden, Utah, and the women will have an exhibition contest at the University of Wyoming in Laramie on Wednesday, Nov. 7

The competition will be for real beginning Nov. 9 and 10 against teams from Texas.

The Chadron State men will host Texas A&M-International, located at Laredo, and Texas A&M-Kingsville those dates while the CSC women will visit those schools the same dates. A year ago, the women’s games between these teams were in Chadron and the CSC men traveled to Texas.

The Chadron State women’s roster has 15 players made up of seven letterwinners, two redshirt freshmen, three transfers and three freshmen. Raymer notes that her team is still young with just three seniors and three juniors, half of whom are new this fall.

Missing from a year ago is leading scorer, rebounder and ball-handler Kalli Feddersen, but two of the most productive freshmen ever at CSC, Taryn Foxen and Jessica Harvey, have returned after each played least 22 minutes a game last season. Both are guards who ranked second and third in scoring at 9.5 and 7.6 points a game, respectively.

The other letterwinners are seniors Savannah Weidauer, a 6-3 center, and guard Mickenzie Brennan, juniors Jessica Lovitt and McKenna McClintic, both forwards, and sophomore guard Bailey Brooks.

Raymer said the fact that Brennan, Lovitt and Brooks are healthier is among the reasons she’s optimistic about this year’s team.

The coach is also hoping to get good minutes from transfer Rebecca Stevenson, a graduate student who has the size and athleticism to help in the post area, but has a chronic Achilles tendon problem that will likely prevent her from playing full-time.

The other transfers are Haley Urbatsch, a 5-8 junior who averaged 15 points a game last year at Gillette College, and Hyannis native Brook Jamison, a sophomore guard who was a starter and had a solid season at McCook College a year ago.

The two redshirt freshmen, 5-10 Rachel Henkle and 5-7 Brittni McCully, are still developing their games, Raymer said, but have improved and are bidding for playing time.

Raymer noted that freshman Jori Peters of Mitchell has been impressive in practice and will definitely see action at point guard. Raymer also added two tall frosh from western Colorado, 6-1 Tatum Peterson and 5-10 Angelique Gall, who appear to have bright futures.

The men’s roster has 18 names made up of five lettermen, four redshirts, six transfers and three freshmen.

The returnees include three players who were in last year’s regular rotation. They are leading scorer Jaisean Jackson (12.5 ppg), leading rebounder Jeremy Ruffin (8.9 ppg and 6.9 rbg), both seniors, and Alliance junior Jordan Mills (8.0 ppg).

Reed said he anticipates Jaisean Jackson will move to off-guard while transfer Colby Jackson, no relation, will likely start at point guard. Other backcourt candidates include Michael Sparks, who was forced to miss last season because of a sports hernia, but has been going full-speed since practice began, along with highly-regarded newcomers, Diontae Champion and Brady Delimont, both transfers, and Trey Hladky, a freshman.

While none of the other top guard candidates is over 6 foot tall, Champion is 6-7 and Delimont is 6-4, giving Reed and his assistants some “mix and match” options in the backcourt.

Up front, the Eagles return promising 6-7 senior Adoum Mbang, who missed about half the schedule last season while attending to family matters in his native Cameroon.

The team’s other letterman is 6-6 sophomore Walker Andrew, who was one of the Eagles’ most consistent players last year, shooting a team-high 57 percent from the field.

A big boost around the basket is anticipated from senior transfer Charles Gavin, listed at 6-8, while two redshirt freshmen, 6-7 Jacob Jefferson and 6-6 Kayden Sund, also show promise.

Other guards bidding for playing time include redshirt Blake Martinz of Custer, S.D., transfer Austin Hoffman of Gering and perhaps freshman Devin Buderus of Scottsbluff, who has been impressive in workouts, but could redshirt.

Reed said Gordon native Jared Nelson and 6-11 Bourn Doboul, a graduate of Omaha North, are planning to redshirt.

“I know we’ll have more size around the basket and more depth,” Reed said. “I think we’ll also have more stability. As coaches, we don’t have it all figured out, but we’ll have lots of choices. I’m not making any bold predictions, but like what I’ve seen so far.”

(By: Con Marshall)