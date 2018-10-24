Con Marshall’s CSC wrestling preview; public practice Saturday morning

Coming off a tough season, much brighter days appear to be ahead for the Chadron State College wrestling team.

The Eagles, who lost four high quality wrestlers because of a hazing incident early in workouts a year ago, finished just 2-6 in duals, ninth at the RMAC Championships and 14th at the Regional Tournament last season. Coach Brett Hunter calls it “a nightmare season.”

But after welcoming back 11 lettermen and adding seven transfers and nine freshmen, Hunter is confident this year’s team will be vastly improved. He said the Eagles, who have just four seniors on the roster, still may not be a conference or regional contender, but added, “We’ve got more good depth and will be better at every weight, I believe.”

The public can get a preview of this year’s team during some intrasquad tussling at 10 a.m. Saturday outdoors next to the front entrance of the Chicoine Center. Yes, pads will be placed on the concrete.

Last week during a poll of the RMAC coaches, two seniors—Brock Thumm at 141 pounds and Rulon Taylor at heavyweight—were voted the preseason favorites at those weights in the conference.

Thumm provided last year’s highlight. He overcame a four-day stay in the Chadron Community Hospital just a week before the Regional Tourney, where he finished second at 141 pounds to stretch the Eagles’ string of always having an entry at the National Tournament to 50 years. He won his second of three matches at nationals and finished the season with a 21-10 record.

Taylor went 20-13 record a year ago.

Another returnee who finished with a winning mark last season is sophomore Chance Karst, who was 19-13 at 133, but is moving up to 141 this winter and will compete with Thumm for the varsity nod.

A third contender at that weight is Chadron native Joe Ritzen, who is also up a notch after going 17-11 at 133 last season while redshirting during his freshman year.

The 141 weight could have been even tougher, because four-time state champion Colton Adams of Scottsbluff, who transferred to CSC this fall, is also a 141-pounder, but he’s being forced to redshirt the 2018-19 season.

Others returning from last year’s team include Chase Clasen, who was 11-7 at 149 pounds, Caleb Haskell, 8-15 at 149; Jacob Otuafi, 12-16 at 157; John Porter, 10-14 at 165; Herber Shepherd, 10-17 at 184; and Alex Mai at heavyweight.

The roster also includes junior Brandon Kile, who redshirted last season after going 18-13 at 125 pounds in 2016-17. He’ll compete at 133 this season.

This year’s 125-pounder could be Joe Taylor, who was Wyoming’s 126-pound Class 2A state champion last winter when he finished 48-2.

The Eagles were without a 197-pound entry most of last year, but appear to have that spot filled extremely well for this season. Two transfers who had outstanding success at that weight at Western Wyoming College at Rock Springs are now on the CSC roster.

They are Aspen Naylor, a Junior College All-American at 197 in 2017, and Wade French, the national champion last season. They are roommates at CSC this year.

Other transfers from Western Wyoming who could provide immediate help are Matt Hebel at 174 pounds and Jay Westcott at 184 pounds. A fifth transfer from a Wyoming is Tate Allison, a 165-pounder who previously wrestled at Northwest College at Powell.

Hunter is especially excited about the potential of a pair of freshman heavyweights. They are Eli Hinojosa of Chase County High at Imperial and Mason Watt of Broomfield, Colo. Both were 220-pound state champions in last year. Watt also set the Colorado prep record with 100 career pins.

The coach noted that perhaps no member of this year’s team is guaranteed a starting nod in the varsity lineup at this time. But the Eagles will participate in three open tournaments in November, when many of the questions could be answered. The first of them is Saturday, Nov. 3 at the Cowboy Open at the University of Wyoming. The remaining two are at St. Cloud State and Moorhead State in Minnesota.

The Eagles will have their annual Black/Cardinal Classic, an intrasquad event, on Nov. 8 and make their first home appearance on Saturday, Dec. 8 against Northeastern Junior College at Sterling, Colo.

(By: Con Marshall)