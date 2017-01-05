Computers Down at Box Butte County Courthouse

KCOW, Double Q Country and Panhandlepost.com has received word from the Box Butte County Courthouse, that the Courthouse computer system is down today, Thursday January 5 and will probably be down for most of Friday, January 6 as well. Repairs are coming from State offices in Lincoln and hopefully will be completed by Friday. The Courthouse staff is encouraging anyone who needs to do business with the County to please call the respective office before you come to the Courthouse and the Staff will try and assist you over the phone. The Courthouse Staff apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and they hope to be back on line as soon as possible.