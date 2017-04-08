Committee Recommends Dismissing Chambers Residency Challenge

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A committee tasked with investigating whether Nebraska’s longest-serving state senator lives in his district has decided to ask the full Legislature to dismiss the challenge against him.

The allegations against Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha came from John Sciara, who argued before the committee Thursday that the senator from north Omaha actually lives in Bellevue. Sciara says he has passed Chambers’ home at various times without seeing him. Sciara lost to Chambers in last year’s election.

Sciara says Chambers may live in Bellevue with his aide, who travels with him to the Capitol every morning. Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue lives on the same street as the aide and says Chambers does not live there.

The committee asked that a report with its recommendation go to the Legislature next week.