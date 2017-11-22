Colorado Travelers Face Trouble On Highways, At Airport 

DENVER (AP) — Thanksgiving travelers in Colorado are facing problems on the highways and at Denver’s airport.

A serious crash early Wednesday morning shut down a portion of Interstate 270 leading to Interstate 70, the route to Denver International Airport.

Denver’s airport train isn’t running all the way to the airport because of an unspecified incident along the route, forcing travelers to board a bus for part of the trip. On top of that, the trains that carry passengers between concourses at the airport are running slowly because of a technical issue. Operators are driving the trains manually.