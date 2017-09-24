Colorado Mesa Wears Down Eagles in Sweep

The Colorado Mesa University Mavericks used big runs in all three sets Saturday afternoon to down the Chadron State College Eagles in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference volleyball action in Grand Junction.

“We didn’t compete tonight,” said CSC Head Volleyball Coach Riann Mullis . “We weren’t consistent. The first few points of the first couple sets, we were point-for-point with CMU, up until 13 points. We were slowing down the ball, and we were doing the right things. Then we started swinging into blocks and it got away from us quickly.”

The Mavericks finished set one on an 11-1 tear, and saw runs of 9-2 and 6-1 to get out of set two. The Eagles went down 10-3 early in set three, and never fully recovered.

CMU’s Mackenzie Edwards led her team to a team hitting percentage of .374, recording 12 kills and two hitting errors. Her team committed only seven hitting errors all afternoon.

The Eagles, meanwhile, had 22 total kills, as a team, and 19 hitting mistakes.

Despite the advantage for CMU on the attack, Chadron State did manage to chase down quite a few balls on defense, getting 35 total digs from nine different players. Senior libero Emily Bruce led the effort with 10 digs, followed by Ashton Burditt with seven and Madison Webb with six.

CSC managed only one team block in the match, to six for the home team.

A quick turnaround is in store for Chadron State as its next opponent, nationally-ranked Regis University, arrives in Chadron on Tuesday, September 26.