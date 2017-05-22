Colorado Man Facing Sex Assault, Other Charges After Incident At Platte River Mall

A Colorado man is facing numerous charges in Lincoln County after he allegedly caused a disturbance at the Platte River Mall in North Platte.

According to Investigator John Deal, officers responded to the report of a disturbance at the mall at around 4:54 p.m., on May 21. It was reported that the male subject involved in the disturbance, later identified as Michael Cook, had fled the scene on foot.

An officer saw a man matching Cook’s description near Sunmart, 601 East Francis Street, and made contact with him.

Officers spoke with a security guard and other witnesses and learned that Cook had approached several juveniles and told them he was the owner of one of the stores and could get them discounts. Deal says it was reported that Cook grabbed one of the females by the arm.

Additionally, a female employee at Claire’s reported that Cook entered the store and told her he was a “secret shopper.” The employee said Cook grabbed a Justin Bieber backpack and about $100 worth of merchandise, then made contact with the female employee’s breasts and told her she was “good looking.”

When it was determined that there was probable cause to arrest Cook, Deal says he told officers he, “wasn’t going anywhere with them,” and pulled away. Officers eventually got him into a patrol car and transported him to the Lincoln County Detention Center.

He’s been charged with five misdemeanor counts, including, assault, sexual assault, resisting arrest, shoplifting and disturbing the peace.