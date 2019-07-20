Collision kills delivery truck driver in northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a delivery truck driver died after colliding with a fuel tanker truck in northeast Nebraska.



The collision occurred around 7:50 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 81 north of Norfolk. The Nebraska State Patrol says the northbound delivery truck collided with the tanker as the tanker driver tried to turn left from a business entrance onto southbound Highway 81.

The delivery truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol identified him as 24-year-old Jose Fuentes, who lived in Norfolk. The patrol says the tanker driver wasn’t injured The patrol identified him as 59-year-old David Jensen, of rural Norfolk.

Hazmat workers called to the scene cleaned up about 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled.