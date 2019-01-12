Cold second quarter costs Eagles in loss at Westminster

Westminster outscored the Chadron State women’s basketball team 23 to two in the second quarter of its game, en route to an 82-46 victory over the Eagles Friday in Salt Lake City.

“We came out ready to go in the first quarter tonight,” Head Coach Janet Raymer said. “After the first though, we didn’t rely on our team enough and were trying to do too much individually.”

The Griffins, who are now 10-2 overall and 8-0 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, outscored CSC 23-18 in the first period.

With 1:12 remaining in the first, Jessica Harvey made a three pointer to tie the game at 18. Westminster responded with a 17 to zero scoring run, before Jori Peters made a jumper to make the score 35-20. The Griffins scored 11 more points before halftime.

Chadron State finished with 13 points in both the third and fourth quarters, compared to Westminster’s 20 and 16.

The Eagles shot 18 of 54 from the field, for 33 percent, compared to 45 percent for the Griffins. CSC only made 4 of their 17 three point attempts and finished six of nine from the charity stripe, while Westminster was 10 of 15 for 67 percent from three and made 10 more free throws on 14 more attempts.

CSC scored six points off nine Griffin turnovers, but committed 21 turnovers of their own, which the Griffins converted into 18 points. Westminster finished with 43 rebounds, ten more than Chadron State and had 18 more points in the paint.

“I’m disappointed that we only scored 12 points in the paint, compared to their 30, even though we had the size advantage,” Raymer said.

Harvey was the only player in double-digit scoring for the Eagles, with 16, while shooting 50% from the field. Jessica Lovitt had a team high eight rebounds and Peters led with three assists.

Four players scored more than ten points for the Griffins, led by Olivia Elliss with 17. Kaylee Carlsen had 13 and Rian Rawlings and Kaitlin Toluono each had 12. Hillary Weixler had a game high 11 rebounds and six steals.

With the loss, Chadron State’s two game winning streak is snapped, as they fall to 3-11 overall and 2-6 in the conference.

CSC travels to St. George, Utah, to face the Dixie State Trailblazers on Saturday evening. The Trailblazers, who announced Friday afternoon that they will be moving to Division I as a school in June 2020, defeated MSU-Denver 62-55 Friday evening, improving their record to 7-5 overall and 3-5 in the RMAC.