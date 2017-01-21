Cogdill’s big finish pushes CSC to 4-0 in RMAC with victory over Western State

In front of an raucous crowd more than 500 strong, Chadron State College wrestling took down Western State Colorado University, one of their most stubborn opponents recently, by a score of 18-17 on Friday evening at the Nelson Physical Activity Center.

The Eagles go to 5-1 and 4-0 in conference with the win over the Mountaineers, while the WSCU program is now 4-4, with a 1-1 RMAC record.

Chadron State now boasts the most recent dual win in every conference series except for San Francisco State, who is an irregular opponent.

Decision victories by Taylor Summers , Luke Zeiger , Chance Helmick kept the match close throughout, and the score hinged on Cooper Cogdill ‘s heavyweight victory in the end, however the big points came from freshman 149-pounder Sean Glasgow ‘s pin in 4:15 which was the difference in the match.

In Glasgow’s win, Ian Steen, who in 2016 qualified for the NCAA championships at 157, scored the first takedown. A quick escape by Glasgow made it 2-1 Steen after one period. The second lasted little over one minute as Glasgow earned an escape to tie, then scored a takedown of his own, and soon rode his opponent to victory.

The pin at 149 was the third of three Eagle victories in a row, after an extra physical 11-5 decision by Summers and a high-scoring 16-9 win by Zeiger, which put the home team up 12-4 and set the tone for the home crowd.

Helmick’s 7-3 win at 174, which came against 2016 184-pound national qualifier Brandon Supernaw, and Cogdill’s 3-0 decision at heavyweight, which pitted the undersized sophomore against a much bigger heavyweight, were both more dominant than the final scores indicated.

The opening match of the evening, at 125, was a battle of nationally-ranked opponents. No. 3 Ronald Wardleigh got the best of Eagle sophomore Brandon Kile , ranked No. 12, coming away with a 9-0 major decision.

CSC wrestles two dual meets next week, traveling to meet New Mexico Highlands on Thursday, January 26, and Adams State on Friday.

NMHU picked up their first dual win in six tries on Thursday, hosting Adams in a 21-20 slugfest. The Cowboys will go to CSU-Pueblo before going back home to host the Eagles.

ASU is also 1-5 in dual meets, and 1-2 versus CSC’s common opponents Colorado Mesa, Fort Hays State, and Cal Baptist. The Eagles defeated all three. The Grizzlies will travel to No. 9 Central Oklahoma before their home date with Chadron State.