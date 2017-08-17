‘Coffee With A Forester’ Explains Browning Evergreens

Do you often wonder if something is wrong with your tree but you don’t know what you should be

looking for? Sometimes the tree doesn’t seem to be healthy and green as you would like it to be? Over the

past couple of summers John Thomas of Box Butte County Extension has received several calls about

pine trees that are brown and even dying and has recently had situations where some deciduous trees are

turning yellow and in order to get some answers for his clients he contacted the Nebraska Forest Service

to host a Coffee with a Forester. This mini-workshop program is offered to Extension, the green industry,

city or village offices and others that are willing to host a program to find answers to tree problems.

The last few years have been particularly hard on trees; some have done well while others continue to

struggle, showing the affects in several different ways. “We’ve had years with drought and recently some

areas have benefited from extra rain while other areas have not,” describes Rachel Allison, western forest

health specialist with the Nebraska Forest Service.

“Stressful conditions such as drought play a big role in the development of disease and insect problems,”

said Jennifer Morris, forest health specialist with the Nebraska Forest Service from Lincoln. “Pine trees

are showing some disease problems that possibly developed from the years of drought. A more weakened

state would have allowed a disease to infect the tree initially or allowed the disease to hinder the growth

and vitality of the tree.” Morris will present some common tree and forest health issues facing trees in

western Nebraska.

In addition to a session on browning pine and the yellowing in other trees, Amy Seiler, community

forestry specialist with the Nebraska Forest Service from Scottsbluff, will offer an opportunity to look at

the variety of trees around the Knight Museum that could do well in yards and landscapes. “There are

several different species of trees that work well as shade trees,” Seiler notes that with the heat we had this

summer, those trees would be very beneficial to reducing energy costs for running an air conditioner.

Other trees are good as ornamentals and offer a short window of spring flowers and often can provide

some fall color too. Seiler will provide some suggestions and answer questions about tree varieties that

will do well in western Nebraska.

The Coffee with a Forester workshop will be held at the Knight Museum, 908 Yellowstone Avenue in

Alliance with the program beginning promptly at 5:00 pm. Everyone is invited to come hear about these

topics and to ask questions about what might be happening to trees and perhaps find a tree they would

like to add to their yard or landscape.

To register for the “Coffee with a Forester” workshop please call John Thomas at 308-762- 5616 by

August 22.