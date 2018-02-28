Cody-Kilgore, Paxton Claim Class D-6 Boys District Championships

2018 High School Basketball District Championships
D1-6 Boys District Final (For State Berth)
Tuesday, February 27 – North Platte High School – 6:00 MT
Paxton 61, Medicine Valley 44
D2-6 Boys District Final (For State Berth)
Tuesday, February 27 – at North Platte St. Pat’s – 6:00 MT
Cody-Kilgore 47, Creek Valley 40
C1-6 Boys District Final (For State Berth)
Monday, February 26 – 6:00 at Sidney
Ogallala 73, Mitchell 56
C2-6 Boys District Final (For State Berth)
Monday, February 26 – 8:00 at Sidney
Perkins County 43, Bridgeport 42
B-8 Boys District Finals (For State Tournament Berth)
Saturday, February 24
B-8: #8 Omaha Roncalli Catholic 59, #8 Sidney 52
B-2: #2 Omaha Skutt Catholic 70, #15 Alliance 39
B-7: #10 Crete 45, #7 Scottsbluff 42
C1-6 Girls District Final (For State Berth)
Mitchell 44, Hershey 18
C2-6 Girls District Final (For State Berth)
North Platte St. Pat’s 62, Bridgeport 50
D1-6 Girls District Final (For State Berth)
Hitchcock County 53, Morrill 32
D2-6 Girls District Final (For State Berth)
Hyannis 54, Creek Valley 40
Girls State Tournament
Thursday: March 1 – Lincoln, NE
Class B: #1 Sidney vs. #8 Beatrice – 7:45 MT
Class C1: #1 Mitchell vs. #8 Pierce – 1:00 MT
Class D2: #5 Hyannis vs. #4 Wauneta-Palisade – 9:45 AM (MT)
(Source: NSAA)
